1 in hospital after shooting on northern Alta. Cree nation, shelter order lifted

A shelter-in-place order issued after a shooting on Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta was lifted early Wednesday morning.

RCMP notified the public they lifted the order at 7 a.m.

Residents were told to shelter around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday after Peace Regional RCMP received a 911 call about someone with a firearm and one person injured at a home.

The next morning, Mounties said a 35-year-old victim had been flown to an Edmonton-area hospital but could not offer any other details about their condition.

"Peace Regional RCMP will continue to have a presence in the area as they continue to investigate this incident," a statement read.

The community was told police would remain in the area to investigate.

Anyone who has not yet talked to RCMP was asked to contact the Peace Regional department or Crime Stoppers.

The Woodland Cree Nation is made up of four reserves in northern Alberta, about 500 km northwest of Edmonton.

With files from The Canadian Press