1 in hospital after shooting on northern Alta. Cree nation, shelter order lifted
A shelter-in-place order issued after a shooting on Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta was lifted early Wednesday morning.
RCMP notified the public they lifted the order at 7 a.m.
Residents were told to shelter around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday after Peace Regional RCMP received a 911 call about someone with a firearm and one person injured at a home.
The next morning, Mounties said a 35-year-old victim had been flown to an Edmonton-area hospital but could not offer any other details about their condition.
"Peace Regional RCMP will continue to have a presence in the area as they continue to investigate this incident," a statement read.
The community was told police would remain in the area to investigate.
Anyone who has not yet talked to RCMP was asked to contact the Peace Regional department or Crime Stoppers.
The Woodland Cree Nation is made up of four reserves in northern Alberta, about 500 km northwest of Edmonton.
With files from The Canadian Press
-
Why the best paddle athletes in the world will soon be in DartmouthAfter winning gold at the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Katie Vincent knows what it takes to be the best.
-
P.F. Chang's opens restaurant in EdmontonA popular American restaurant chain has opened a location in Edmonton.
-
Drum circle participants 'obstructed and harassed' lifeguards on Vancouver beach, park board saysLifeguards have stopped patrolling a Vancouver beach on Tuesday nights because the crowd at a weekly drum circle has become unmanageable and unsafe, according to the park board.
-
2 dead in crash near Prince AlbertThe drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.
-
For the first time ever roadside garbage pick up comes to First Nations near TofinoThere are currently six large containers placed throughout the First Nation communities, which residents can use to dispose of their household waste. This means that there is no waste separation.
-
-
Construction well underway at new women's recovery centre in BarrieFive months after breaking ground, construction is well underway at the new women's residential recovery centre in Barrie.
-
Winnipeg man killed following rollover near Deacon’s CornerA 32-year-old Winnipeg man has died following a rollover near Deacon’s Corner Wednesday morning.
-
Passports can now be picked up at new location in Metro VancouverBritish Columbians can now pick up their passports from a new location in Metro Vancouver as officials aim to reduce long waits at other offices.