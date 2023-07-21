iHeartRadio

1 in serious condition after southeast Calgary shooting


Calgary police are investigating a shooting that took place in Forest Lawn at about 6 a.m. on July 21, 2023.

One person was sent to hospital after a shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood, police said.

At about 6 a.m., officers were called to investigate reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of 42 Street S.E.

On arrival, they found one person in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

It's believed they were a victim of a targeted attack.

