1 injured, $200K damage caused by fire in north Edmonton

A person was hospitalized after a fire in the Eastwood community early Tuesday morning.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, a passing EMS team noticed smoke at Handy Bakery at 118 Avenue and 86 Street and called 911 just before 12:30 a.m.

The first firefighters got to the scene within four minutes and requested more help. In total, eight units were needed to put out the blaze before 3 a.m.

EFRS did not describe the kind or extent of the victim's injuries.

An estimated $200,000 worth of damage was caused. Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire.