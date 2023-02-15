1 injured after car flips on quiet street on Vancouver's West Side
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to a quiet intersection on Vancouver's West Side Wednesday after a vehicle somehow ended up flipped onto its roof.
Images from the scene showed the silver sedan upside down at the corner of West 43rd Avenue and Maple Street in the city's Kerrisdale neighbourhood. Broken glass and pieces of the car's bumper were visible on the ground.
The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News one person was taken to hospital, but was unable to say the extent of their injuries.
In an email, BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call about a single-vehicle crash in the area around 12:20 p.m.
Two ambulances were dispatched, and one patient was transported from the scene in stable condition, BCEHS said.
Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers on the road and on the grass next to the overturned vehicle.
The VPD said it was too soon to say whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Officers from the department's Traffic Section are investigating, police said.
