1 injured in bear spray, stabbing attack at Yorkton nightclub
It was a scary night for some at a Yorkton nightclub Saturday, as an incident that involved bear spray and a stabbing closed the bar early.
According to individuals who wished to remain anonymous, the City Limits Inn experienced the attack which left multiple people affected by the bear spray. That included some outside of the business.
According to a statement from Saskatchewan RCMP Media Relations, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an assault at a Yorkton business.
Early investigations concluded that there was an altercation between a “group of individuals outside of the business.”
A man who was armed with a knife then assaulted another adult. Bear spray was deployed at the victim as well. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
When asked Monday, the City Limits Inn did not provide comment to CTV News.
Yorkton RCMP said it is continuing to investigate the matter with the assistance of Yorkton RCMP’s General Investigation Section.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP at (306) 786-2400 or anonymously with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-8000 222-8477.
