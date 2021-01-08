A woman suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car at a marked crosswalk Tuesday night.

West Shore RCMP say they are investigating the crash, which took place around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Wishart Road and Salton Road in Colwood.

After the woman was struck, police say the driver involved in the incident did not remain at the scene and quickly drove away from the area along Salton Drive, towards Stornoway Road.

The victim was then helped by a bystander while police canvassed the area for the car. However, the vehicle was not found at the time.

Police are now searching for a small, four-door vehicle that may be blue in colour.

“The vehicle licence plate is unknown,” said West Shore RCMP media relations officer Const. Nancy Saggar in a release Friday.

“If you were the driver of this vehicle please do the right thing, call us and identify yourself to police, we need to talk to you,” she said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.