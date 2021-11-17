iHeartRadio

1 injured in fire at former Dwayne's Home building

Some main roads were closed in downtown Edmonton Wednesday morning because of a fire at a former transitional housing facility.

Firefighters were called to the building that used to house Dwayne's Home on 100 Avenue and 102 Street just before 3 a.m.

According to officials, crews had the blaze under control by 5 a.m., but it was not yet out at 6:45 a.m. 

One person was hospitalized, but there was no other information about their condition. 

Bellamy Hill was closed to traffic at 5:30 a.m., as well as 103 Street between 100 Avenue and 97 Avenue.

The roadways were expected to be open around 7 a.m., but warned were quite slippery and a sander had been called in. 

