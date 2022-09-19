1 injured in fire at Vegreville mechanic shop

One person was injured and businesses were without power for several hours after fire broke out at a Vegreville mechanic shop on Monday.

The blaze broke out at Full Throttle, at 50 Street and 49 Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m.

Firefighters arrived about 12 minutes after the call came in.

When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed, and the windows on the west side were blown out.

According to Vegreville’s deputy fire chief, Mark Lucas, crews were having trouble accessing the building, and the roof started to fall in spots.

Firefighters could hear small explosions inside the building, which officials believe might have been acetylene tanks, fuel tanks or tires.

Flammable liquids like oils and diesel fuel also presented a problem for firefighters, as the substances leaked out of the building during the fight.

Firefighters were forced to turn off the power, which caused businesses in the area to be without electricity for about four hours.

Smoke from the fire was so thick that several neighbouring buildings were also evacuated.

Crews were finally forced to bring in an excavator and a backhoe to rip off portions of the building to access the fire. Then they were able to bring it under control quickly.

Lucas says one employee of the business was injured trying to put out the fire. He suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Vegrevillie is about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.