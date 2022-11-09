1 injured in head-on crash north of Calgary

RCMP say one person was injured in a crash north of Calgary on Wednesday.

The collision between a Dodge Caravan and a GMC Canyon happened before 10 a.m. on Highway 72 and Range Road 280 in Rocky View County, about 20 kilometres northeast of Airdrie.

RCMP say one of the vehicles crossed the center line, resulting in the head-on collision.

Paramedics took a passenger from one of the vehicles to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, which was closed to traffic while RCMP officers investigated.

Highway 72 reopened just before noon.