1 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 2A south of Calgary
Staff
CTV News Calgary
One person was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition after a head-on crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. just north of Aldersyde and saw a section of the highway shut down as crews cleared the scene.
No other information was available.
-
Calgary Zoo cancels Thursday Zoolights due to cold weatherThe Calgary Zoo says tonight’s Zoolights presentation has been cancelled due to cold weather.
-
Local entertainment venues scrambling to accommodate new capacity limitsVenues in London, Ont. are preparing for new limits of 50 per cent capacity that take effect this Saturday.
-
Travellers nervous as Omicron cases surge, but pushing ahead with plansSome travellers heading out of Canada say they're worried about surging COVID-19 cases, but are forging ahead with their plans despite the federal government warning against non-essential international travel.
-
Woman, 25, killed in crash that trapped 4 others near Duncan, B.C.A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash on the Trans-Canada highway Wednesday night near Duncan, B.C.
-
'Biggest waves I've ever seen': Angling company owner on Sault stormStrong winds in Sault Ste. Marie caused power outages throughout the day Thursday and created waves out on Lake Superior, as high as 34 feet.
-
Toronto semi pushes $2 million as 'bully offers' dominate red-hot marketHomes across the country posted eye popping gains in real estate over the past year, with the area around Toronto leading the pack, according to statistics published by a national association of realtors.
-
Calgary's July hailstorm makes list of Canada's top weather events of 2021A summer hailstorm in Calgary has been named on Environment Canada's list of the Top 10 Weather Stories of 2021.
-
'It is so objectionable': Winnipeg to look at helping fund legal challenge of Quebec's Bill 21Mayor Brian Bowman believes Winnipeg should join a new effort to help fund the legal challenge of Quebec's Bill 21.
-
Alberta court settles COVID-19 vaccine dispute between Lethbridge, Alta. parentsAn Alberta judge has ruled in favour of a woman who was fighting with her ex-husband over whether their children would be vaccinated against COVID-19.