1 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 2A south of Calgary

One person was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition after a head-on crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. just north of Aldersyde and saw a section of the highway shut down as crews cleared the scene.

No other information was available.

