1 injured in helicopter crash on Vancouver Island
A man was rushed to hospital following a helicopter crash near Nanoose Bay, Vancouver Island on Thursday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to the scene around 12:34 p.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).
Two paramedic ground crews were the first to arrive at the scene to treat the man, who police say was the only occupant of the helicopter.
An air ambulance was also deployed to the crash, and the man was later airlifted to hospital in "serious condition," according to BCEHS.
The Bell 206 helicopter involved in the crash is registered to a company called HeliQwest. A spokesperson for the company told CTV News the pilot was "OK" from what they were told by a company representative on the ground, as well as first responders, early Thursday afternoon.
HeliQwest says the helicopter was in the area performing forestry work at the time.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) says the crash occurred roughly five kilometres southwest of Nanoose Bay. Mounties say it is a forested area.
The JRCC adds that the Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department was also one of the first organizations to arrive at the scene.
