1 injured in Highway 21 motor vehicle collision
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
One person was slightly injured in a motor vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 15.
EMS treated the injured motorist on scene.
Part of the highway was closed early Saturday, but Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have since cleared the scene and normal traffic flow has resumed.
