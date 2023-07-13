iHeartRadio

1 injured in Highway 795 crash


A Stars Air Ambulance in a file photo.

A 64-year-old woman is in hospital after a crash near Leduc on Wednesday.

A van and pickup truck crashed on Highway 795 at the Township Road 490 intersection sometime before 8 p.m.

Police are investigating the cause.

STARS took the injured woman to a hospital in Edmonton.

The highway reopened around 10:30 p.m. 

