1 injured in industrial fire near Parksville
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
The Errington Fire Department needed assistance from neighbouring halls in Coombs and Parksville to battle a blaze at an industrial site on Tuesday evening.
Crews arrived on scene around 7 p.m. and found a metal-framed structure fully engulfed in flames on Smithers Road.
The fire was put out a few hours later, but crews remained on site until 5 a.m. Wednesday mopping up.
The owner of the property suffered minor burns in the fire. Meanwhile, all contents of the building, which included several businesses, were destroyed.
The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
New North Bay by-law bars people from feeding pigeons; council cites health, property damage concerns from the birdsA new city by-law in North Bay bars people from feeding pigeons.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in AlbertaThe Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
-
Two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. cause $1.5M worth of damageCrews responded to two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. Wednesday afternoon that left one person critically injured and caused a combined $1.5 million worth of damage.
-
Sault-area nursing homes involved in COVID-19 studyA group of researchers are working on a means of detecting COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes before they occur.
-
Man allegedly committed indecent act in Kitchener storeWaterloo regional police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an indecent act in a Kitchener store.
-
Place Des Arts design wins big at world renown architecture awardsA local architecture firm is celebrating a big win from the 2023 Global Future Design Awards.
-
Inmate at psychiatric centre in Saskatoon dies: CSCAn inmate has died at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.
-
Doctors shortage: Calls to talk about retaining Nova Scotia doctorsAs Nova Scotia tries to recruit doctors and health professionals amid a nationwide shortage, some believe more conversations need to happen to retain the professionals we already have.
-
Woman found dead in Saskatoon alleyway, police sayA woman was found dead in an alleyway in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on Wednesday, the Saskatoon police said.