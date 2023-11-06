1 injured in Monday crash on Calgary's Glenmore Trail

One person was sent to hospital on Monday following a rollover on Glenmore Trail.

Calgary police say they were called to westbound Glenmore at Blackfoot Trail S.E. at 3 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

The incident prompted a closure of the road between Blackfoot Trail S.E. and Centre Street South.

Police say paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition.

The incident was cleared several hours later, allowing for the westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail to be reopened.