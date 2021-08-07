iHeartRadio

1 injured in plane crash near Wetaskiwin, Alta.: RCMP

(File Photo)

A plane crashed Saturday evening near Wetaskiwin, Alta.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that a plane had crashed and that one person, the pilot, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident continues.

No further details were available from emergency crews.

Wetaskiwin is located approximately 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

 

