1 injured in possible shooting at Lethbridge home

Lethbridge police blocked off a home in response to reports of a possible shooting on Monday.

Witnesses to the scene in the city's west end told CTV News that they heard a gunshot and saw a man taken away in an ambulance.

Police haven't released any details about the incident, which took place in the early morning hours at a home on Rutgers Crescent.

There is no information on if anyone has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.