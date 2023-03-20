1 injured in possible shooting at Lethbridge home
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Lethbridge police blocked off a home in response to reports of a possible shooting on Monday.
Witnesses to the scene in the city's west end told CTV News that they heard a gunshot and saw a man taken away in an ambulance.
Police haven't released any details about the incident, which took place in the early morning hours at a home on Rutgers Crescent.
There is no information on if anyone has been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
