1 injured in rollover on Glenmore Trail


One person is in hospital after a truck rolled over on Glenmore Trail Friday night

One person is in hospital following a Friday night rollover in southwest Calgary.

First responders were on scene after a black pick-up truck rolled onto its side around 8:15 p.m. Friday on westbound Glenmore Trail, just east of Blackfoot Trail.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

