1 injured in shooting near Burnaby cemetery, RCMP say
Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting near a Burnaby, B.C., cemetery Monday morning.
Burnaby RCMP said officers were called to the area of Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street, beside the Ocean View Cemetery, at around 11:20 a.m. and found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.
The extent of the victim's injuries has not been confirmed, but police said he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital.
While the investigation is still in its early stages, authorities believe the shooting happened in the area where the victim was located.
Burnaby RCMP told the public to expect road closures near Patterson and Hurst until the scene has been cleared.
Authorities are expected to share more information on the shooting Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-
Fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. Monday afternoon: Huron OPPHuron County OPP are on the scene of a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred west of Exeter late Monday afternoon.
-
Toronto must review 'clean-shave' N95 mask policy after Sikh workers laid off, demoted: advocacy groupA national Sikh advocacy organization said it is prepared to take the City of Toronto to the provincial human rights tribunal if a reasonable resolution cannot be reached about its so-called 'clean-shave' policy.
-
Cody Snyder Bullbustin' event signals the unofficial start to StampedeThis year marks the 23rd for the event, and Cody Snyder says it's become the unofficial start to Stampede.
-
Are B.C. hospitals ready for next COVID-19 waves? Minister urges more booster shotsWith researchers anticipating another COVID-19 wave this summer, B.C. health officials are once again urging the public to get vaccinated – especially the 1.3 million residents sitting on unused booster invitations.
-
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF saysOne of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.
-
B.C. health minister says province preparing for potential COVID-19 surgePreparations are underway to help British Columbia fight any potential surges in COVID-19 this fall.
-
Fire on Saskatoon home's front porch deemed suspiciousA fire that resulted in an estimated $175,000 in damage to a Saskatoon home has been deemed suspicious.
-
Edmonton police ask for help to identify hit-and-run suspectPolice in Edmonton released images Monday of a man they are looking to track down after an alleged hit-and-run on the southeast edge of the city last month.
-
Labour shortage hitting Ottawa's hospitality sectorAt Fratelli’s in Kanata, the patio is full and the kitchen staff are cooking scrumptious Italian dishes, but owner Richard Valentine says they’re barely hanging on because of staffing shortages.