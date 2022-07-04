1 injured in shooting near Burnaby cemetery, RCMP say

Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting near a Burnaby, B.C., cemetery Monday morning.

Burnaby RCMP said officers were called to the area of Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street, beside the Ocean View Cemetery, at around 11:20 a.m. and found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The extent of the victim's injuries has not been confirmed, but police said he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, authorities believe the shooting happened in the area where the victim was located.

Burnaby RCMP told the public to expect road closures near Patterson and Hurst until the scene has been cleared.

Authorities are expected to share more information on the shooting Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.