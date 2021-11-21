1 injured in southwest Calgary house fire

Officials are still working to determine the cause of a fire that sent one person to hospital Saturday evening.

The Calgary Fire Department says they were called to a home on Bracewood Crescent S.W. just before 8 p.m.

The district chief told CTV News that three people were inside at the time and one sustained burns in the incident. They needed to be taken to hospital for treatment.

There is no information on the cause of the fire at this time.