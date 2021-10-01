1 injured in Thursday evening incident in Rundle
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Police responded to an incident in the Rundle neighbourhood of northeast Calgary Thursday night.
EMS crews were called to the area of 32 Avenue N.E. and Rundleside Drive N.E. after 5:30 p.m. where they found a man injured on the street.
The man was taken to hospital. His condition is not known
No other details were available as police continue to investigate what led up to the man’s injuries.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information is confirmed.
-
-
From the '60s Scoop to now: Canada still separating Indigenous children from familiesEvery year, thousands of Indigenous children are separated from their parents, their communities and their culture to be placed in Canada’s foster care system, a system that, in many ways, continues the cycle of colonial violence.
-
2 pets unaccounted for after Saskatoon house fireThe Saskatoon Fire Department Batallion Chief expects a Rosewood home to be a total loss after a fire Thursday afternoon.
-
Marius-Barbeau elementary school closed due to COVID-19 outbreakOttawa Public Health is warning families and staff at École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau in Herongate that the school could be closed for 10 days or longer.
-
Blue Jays fall to Yankees in rubber game as Toronto's wild-card chances take a hitThe New York Yankees dealt a blow to Toronto's playoff chances while solidifying their own Thursday night, hitting five home runs in a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
-
Man charged for several sexual offences committed in Grande Cache, Alta.A 24-year-old man from Grande Cache faces 27 charges for sexual offences, including child luring and sexual exploitation in a position of trust or authority towards a young person.
-
First Nations Health Authority grappling with complex issues in B.C. COVID-19 surgeBritish Columbia’s First Nations are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic, most acutely during a fourth wave that has seen infections surging as vaccinations stagnate below the provincial average.
-
-
'These stories are real': Edmonton marks first National Day for Truth and ReconciliationEdmontonians rallied, planted trees, and reflected on Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.