A man was injured in a Wednesday morning shooting in a northeast neighbourhood.

The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection Fifth Street and Second Avenue N.E. in the community of Crescent Heights. According to police, the shooting followed an argument between two men.

A man in his 40s was found suffering from a gunshot wound shortly afterward in the 300 block of Second Avenue N.E., and taken to hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation into the matter continues.

Anyone having information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.