1 injured, suspect in custody after Lake Cowichan shooting, RCMP say

A shooting in Lake Cowichan sent one man to hospital with serious injuries Sunday night, according to local Mounties.

Police were called to a home on South Shore Road shortly before 11 p.m. "for a report of a man who sustained a gunshot wound," Lake Cowichan RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The heavily armed Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services responded to the scene and took a 52-year-old suspect into custody, police said.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, according to RCMP.

Police did not name either party in the incident or provide any other identifying details. They did not specify the suspect's gender.

"Investigators are now working diligently in order to piece together the circumstances prior that led up to the shooting, including the relationship between the suspect and the victim," said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, in the release.

"While the investigation remains in its infancy, there is no further perceived risk to the public as the lone suspect remains in custody."

A search of online court records for the police file number associated with the case yielded no results Tuesday, suggesting charges have not yet been laid.

Anyone with information, including surveillance or dash cam video, that could help the investigation is asked to call Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.