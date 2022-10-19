1 killed, 1 hospitalized in crash near Edmonton: RCMP

One person is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning.

At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.

STARS was dispatched to an emergency call in Fort Saskatchewan just before 8:45 a.m.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Fort Saskatchewan, AB area.

One person was also taken to hospital, RCMP said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.