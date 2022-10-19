1 killed, 1 hospitalized in crash near Edmonton: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning.
At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
STARS was dispatched to an emergency call in Fort Saskatchewan just before 8:45 a.m.
STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Fort Saskatchewan, AB area.— STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) October 19, 2022
One person was also taken to hospital, RCMP said.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal electionsDave Meslin is a serial ideas guy.
-
-
Manitoba First Nation calling for a stronger role in water governanceOne Manitoba First Nation is taking steps to protect its traditional lands and calling for a stronger role for First Nations when it comes to water governance.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incidentPolice are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It’s a whole industry in the making': Researchers working to turn greenhouse gas into undersea rockNew research shows carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere could turn to rock in 25 years if injected into the ocean floor off Vancouver Island.
-
Mayoral candidate vows to build at-grade boulevard in place of Gardiner East ExpresswayMayoral hopeful Gil Penalosa wants to cancel the “wasteful” rebuild of the Gardiner East Expressway and instead replace the elevated highway with an at-grade boulevard.
-
Sask. Cancer Agency gets new presidentThe Saskatchewan Cancer Agency has announced that Deb Bulych has taken over at their new president and CEO.
-
Teenage boy arrested as part of ongoing Toronto taxi scam investigationA 14-year-old boy has been arrested in part of an ongoing taxi scam investigation in which unsuspected victims are approached for help on the streets of Toronto.
-
City of Windsor prepares to light up the cityThe City of Windsor is preparing to bring holiday cheer and light up the city by starting the first phase of equipment installations for Bright Lights.