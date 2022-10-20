Impairment a factor in Gateway Boulevard crash that killed 1, hospitalized 2: police

Impairment and speed are being considered factors in a fatal crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.

One person was killed in the single-vehicle rollover around 2 p.m. on northbound Gateway Boulevard near 41 Avenue SW.

According to investigators, a Dodge Charger being driven north on Gateway Boulevard entered the green space dividing the north and south lanes of traffic, veered back across all six lanes of traffic, and entered the green space on the east side, colliding with the guard rail and flipping onto the Ellerslie Road off-ramp.

A man in his 60s who had been sitting in the back seat died on scene.

The Charger's driver, a 54-year-old man, was seriously injured. A 24-year-old woman in the passenger seat was taken to hospital as a precaution.

All northbound lanes of Gateway Boulevard at Ellerslie Road, as well as the off-ramp to Ellerslie Road, were shut down for a period.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or other information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.