1 killed, 4 hurt in crash near Fort McMurray airport
A 16-year-old was killed in a northern Alberta crash on Saturday that left four other people injured.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 69, east of Fort McMurray International Airport's turnoff.
Mounties believe a pickup driver was trying to pass a semi that was slowing down to turn right when he crashed head on with a small car.
A 16-year-old female passenger of the westbound car was thrown from the vehicle, Mounties say. An air ambulance from the Local Hero Foundation took her to an Edmonton hospital but she died from her injuries.
Another pair of teens in the car, also both 16, sustained injuries described as "critical."
The pickup driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital and expected to survive.
The semi driver was not hurt.
Police are investigating but noted, "Road conditions at the time of the collision were icy and snow covered and visibility was reduced due to snowfall."
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Fort McMurray RCMP at (780) 788-4040.
-
Ornge Air Ambulance responds to fire truck crash in Wellington CountyOrnge Air Ambulance has been called to a fire truck crash in Wellington County on Tuesday morning.
-
Transportation for disability service in Winnipeg cancelled due to travel conditionsThe Manitoba government announced that transportation for the Community Living DisABILITY Services’ day programs is cancelled on Tuesday in Winnipeg.
-
Firefighters called to commercial blaze in EsquimaltFirefighters were at the scene of a blaze in a commercial building in Esquimalt, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
-
Peel Regional Police officer faces drunk driving chargesA Peel Regional Police officer is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in Brampton last week.
-
How vegetation controls the shape of riversA Sudbury professor has published findings of his study on how vegetation affects the stability and shape of rivers.
-
'Travel expected to be hazardous': Metro Vancouver warned of dense fog in weather advisoryDrivers travelling through Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning are being warned of dense fog that could lead to dangerous conditions.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live updateProvincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will answer questions from the media during their weekly briefing.
-
Tractor-trailer crashes into guide rail on Highway 400 causing delaysA tractor-trailer crashed into a guide rail travelling northbound on Highway 400 at North Essa Road Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario confirms 64 deaths related to COVID-19 with 626 people in ICUAnother 64 COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Ontario as the number of people in intensive care reaches 626.