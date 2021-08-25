1 killed, another injured in 'structure collapse' at North Vancouver construction site: fire chief

One person has died and another was taken to hospital with injuries after a structure collapse at a construction site in North Vancouver Wednesday, the local fire chief said.

Mounties said they were called at about 9:45 a.m. because of "some sort of collapse" at a site on Chesterfield Avenue West Esplanade.

"It was a bit of a chaotic scene," said Sgt. Peter DeVries, adding one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

DeVries initially said a second person was trapped and crews had a hard time reaching them.

City of North Vancouver Fire Chief Greg Chalke said the second worker was located and pronounced dead on scene.

The B.C. Coroners Service told CTV News it could not confirm the death because the site has not been deemed safe to enter.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is sending its heavy urban search and rescue task force of about 20 people to the area. Major crimes investigators have also been called in.

"This is a tragic incident. It's upsetting for people who live and work in this area," DeVries said.

Mounties said traffic on Chesterfield Avenue between West 1st Street and West Esplanade is being rerouted.

TransLink said buses in the area are being detoured. The 249 to Lonsdale Quay was travelling along West 1st Street for a few blocks, the transit authority said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Happening Now: Traffic on Chesterfield Ave. between West 1st St. and W. Esplanade is being re-routed due to an industrial construction incident. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/RgVAq0ezYT

#RiderAlert 249 Lonsdale Quay detour. Regular route to Chesterfield & 1 St then via 1 St, Lonsdale, Esplanade, Rogers, resume regular route due to road block. ^CK