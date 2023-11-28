iHeartRadio

1 killed in 4-car crash northeast of downtown Kingston, Ont.


An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died after a four-vehicle crash northeast of downtown Kingston on Monday.

OPP said in a news release Tuesday that the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 15 at Burnt Hills Road.

A 39-year-old from Leeds County was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported by the OPP.

12