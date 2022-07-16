1 killed in boat capsizing on Wabamun Lake: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man died after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake Saturday afternoon, Mounties say.
Emergency services were called just before 3 p.m. to the lake 60 kilometres west of Edmonton.
RCMP believe the 56-year-old resident of Parkland County who died was the only person on the boat.
Other lake users saw him struggling in the water and helped him to shore, but could not resuscitate him. He was not wearing a life jacket, Mounties were told.
The man's name was not released by police.
STARS Air Ambulance was initially called to Wabamun Lake Provincial Park but was stood down by officials on scene.
