1 killed in Canfor tanker truck crash in northern Alberta

The driver of a tanker truck died in a crash in northern Alberta Wednesday evening, according to officials.

In the crash, the truck left the Smoky River Bridge on the Canfor 2000 Road near Grande Prairie and submerged in the river, Mounties say.

The man driving the truck, who was not identified by police, died on scene.

RCMP, Occupational Health and Safety and the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society are investigating.

Canfor is a sawmill company based in B.C.

Grande Prairie is 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.