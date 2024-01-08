1 killed in Coquihalla Highway crash: RCMP

One person died in a head-on collision on the Coquihalla Highway Monday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened about 41 kilometres south of Merritt, B.C., just before 11:30 a.m., BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News.

In a news release, the Merritt RCMP said a Ford F-150 travelling south on the highway crossed the centre median into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a semi truck and trailer travelling north.

The driver of the F-150 was declared deceased at the scene, while the passenger was airlifted to hospital in stable condition. The driver of the semi truck sustained minor injuries, police said.

“We are still investigating the exact cause of the collision. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased,” Sgt. Josh Roda said in the release.

"We want to remind the public to slow down and drive to the conditions this winter. The conditions on the Coquihalla Highway can change quickly,” he added.

A winter storm warning was issued for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Monday morning, calling for up to 50 centimetres of snow by Wednesday.

In the alert, Environment Canada said wind gusts on the highway could create “blizzard-like conditions” resulting in near-zero visibility for drivers.

The weather agency asked people to consider delaying non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video is asked to call the Merritt RCMP detachment at 250-378-4262.