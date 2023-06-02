1 killed in crash in northern Alberta, woman and toddler airlifted to hospital
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
One person is dead after a crash in Fairview, Alta., on Wednesday.
According to police, the crash happened right outside the Fairview RCMP detachment around 8:30 a.m.
Investigators say a car was speeding in a 30 km/h zone when it hit a pickup truck head on.
The 30-year-old driver of the car, a Grande Prairie resident, was declared dead at the scene.
The 29-year-old woman in the pickup and her one-year-old son were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are still investigating.
Fairview is about 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
