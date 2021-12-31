1 killed in Dec. 22 crash north of Edmonton
One person was killed and two others were injured in a highway crash days before Christmas.
Redwater RCMP were called to Highway 28 and Range Road 223 on Dec. 22 around 1:45 p.m. They found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
One driver died at the scene. Two people from a second vehicle were taken to hospital with what RCMP described as minor injuries.
On Thursday, police said the cause of the collision was still under investigation but that "extremely poor" road conditions are believed to be a factor.
The name of the person killed was not released.
