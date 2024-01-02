1 killed in highway crash southeast of Edmonton

One person is dead and one is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision southeast of Edmonton on Monday evening.

Tofield RCMP responded to a call at approximately 6 p.m. about a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 14 and Range Road 192.

Police said the drivers got out of the two vehicles after the crash and were then hit by another vehicle.

According to RCMP, a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, RCMP said.