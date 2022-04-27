1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary

RCMP say one woman was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.

The collision, which involved multiple vehicles, happened on Highway 7 between Okotoks and Black Diamond shortly before 1 p.m.

A spokesperson with Calgary EMS says paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene while two others were rushed to hospital via ambulance in non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP say the victim was female.

The towns of Black Diamond and Okotoks are both located in Foothills County, south of Calgary.