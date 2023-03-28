1 killed in weekend crash northwest of Edmonton

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lac Ste. Anne County.

The crash happened on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 43 near Range Road 43.

Police say a vehicle crossed the centre meridian of the highway and struck the side of an eastbound semi.

A 26-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was found dead at the scene.

A second passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old driver was hospitalized and later released.

All three occupants of the vehicle were residents of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Mounties say their investigation is ongoing and will include what factor alcohol may have played in the crash.