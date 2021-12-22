1 liquor store employee stabbed, 1 pepper sprayed during robbery: EPS

Two liquor store employees were assaulted during a robbery in north Edmonton on Monday, police said.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., two men entered a liquor store in the area of 131 Avenue and 82 Street and pepper sprayed an employee in the face, said EPS.

The second employee followed the two men and was stabbed during an altercation, said police.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The EPS Robbery Section is investigating.