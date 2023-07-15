1 man arrested after shots fired in Wabasca, Alberta
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
One person is under arrest after shots were fired in a neighbourhood in Wabasca late Thursday night.
Around 11:38 p.m., Wabasca RCMP officers responded to calls about someone firing a gun in a residential area.
Police were able to recover a firearm and discovered that two men had a conflict that ended up outside, where a firearm was discharged.
Both men fled the area. RCMP have since arrested one of them, and continue to investigate who discharged the firearm.
Police say there's no indication that anyone was injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wabasca RCMP at 780-891-3765. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
