1 man dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycles crash in Surrey suburb

A crash between two people riding motorcycles in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood turned fatal Thursday night, according to Mounties.

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital, where he was taken after he and another man lost control of their motorcycles and struck the centre median on Fraser Highway near 182nd Street around 6:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP said in a statement later that night.

On Friday morning, Const. Sarbjit Sangha told CTV News that the other driver remains in hospital and “may have life altering injury.”

“Speed is being considered as a factor in this collision,” Sangha wrote in an email.

Fraser Highway was closed in both directions between 184th and 176th streets for hours as police investigated.

Investigators are seeking dash cam video that was recorded around the area Thursday between 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Anyone with more information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-48956.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.