1 man dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycles crash in Surrey suburb
A crash between two people riding motorcycles in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood turned fatal Thursday night, according to Mounties.
A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital, where he was taken after he and another man lost control of their motorcycles and struck the centre median on Fraser Highway near 182nd Street around 6:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP said in a statement later that night.
On Friday morning, Const. Sarbjit Sangha told CTV News that the other driver remains in hospital and “may have life altering injury.”
“Speed is being considered as a factor in this collision,” Sangha wrote in an email.
Fraser Highway was closed in both directions between 184th and 176th streets for hours as police investigated.
Investigators are seeking dash cam video that was recorded around the area Thursday between 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.
Anyone with more information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-48956.
Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.
-
Quilters donate their skills to RMHC 'to wrap them up in care'25 women volunteered their time and purchased the fabric needed to make 25 quilts for Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House within the Hospital
-
'A one of a kind place': Health centre 'The Nest' opens first phase in downtown ReginaThe newly opened health and wellness centre in downtown Regina, The Nest, is providing residents of the Queen City with resources to live healthier lives.
-
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats upThe Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses soughtCharges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft HockeyvilleWest Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north endOne man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. islandA pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
-
Hundreds of performers take the ice for K-W Skating Club showMembers of the Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club were showing off their hard work.