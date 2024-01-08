1 man dead after Maple Ridge crash, RCMP confirm

Speed is believed to have been a factor in a fatal, head-on crash in Maple Ridge on Friday evening, according to authorities.

First responders were called to a serious collision on the Haney Bypass near 227 Street around 7:30 p.m.

"Police arrived at scene to find a white Pontiac Sunfire and a grey Honda Civic with major damage," the Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a statement Monday.

"The driver of the Pontiac Sunfire, a 39-year-old male from Abbotsford, was pronounced dead at scene by (paramedics)," the statement continued.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

Mounties say witnesses reported seeing the Sunfire driving into oncoming traffic before colliding with the Civic.

"A third vehicle, a Kia Rio, was also damaged by flying debris from the collision," police added, noting the driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP are urging witnesses or anyone with dash cam or surveillance video to call 604-463-6251.