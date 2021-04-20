1 man dead after shooting in busy Coquitlam park

Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park was filled with children and families out enjoying the summer-like weather Monday evening when gunfire rang out — leaving one man dead.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on, or near, a basketball court right in the centre of the popular park that also includes playgrounds, tennis courts and a skatepark just steps away from where the shooting took place.

Witness video shows paramedics frantically performing CPR as they wheel a stretcher towards a waiting ambulance.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, the victim went to hospital in critical condition.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team later tweeted that a man did not survive after being shot.

“Suspect is still at large,” IHIT said in the tweet.

Police did not say if they have identified a possible suspect.

A dark-coloured sedan was towed from a nearby parking lot.

The basketball park remained behind police tape the rest of the night but park-users continued to enjoy the area’s other amenities, including the skate park, as uniformed Coquitlam RCMP officers looked on from behind police tape.

It wasn’t until much later in the evening that homicide investigators arrived to begin their work.

Police have not released any identifying information about the victim.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP or IHIT.