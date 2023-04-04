1 man dead after Surrey crash, speed is a factor: RCMP

Speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Surrey Monday night that disrupted traffic for hours, Mounties say.

A vehicle was travelling north on King George Boulevard near Highway 10 shortly after 8 p.m., when it went off the road and flipped onto its roof in someone’s backyard, according to Surrey RCMP.

“The 57-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police confirmed in a statement Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn of Surrey RCMP is urging people to drive responsibly and slow down.

“There have been three fatal collisions in Surrey in less than two weeks, and in each instance speed was a factor,” Munn wrote in a release.

Last Thursday, a 49-year-old man was killed in a two-motorcycle crash in Surrey’s Cloverdale area.

One week earlier, a 21-year-old man died after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a median.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with more information about Monday’s collision, including dash cam video recorded in the area around 8:07 p.m., to contact them at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2023-51232.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.