1 man dead in South Surrey shooting as Mounties appeal for witnesses

One person is dead and an investigation has been launched after a shooting in Surrey’s Grandview Heights area Monday night.

Neighbours in the 2200-block of 168 Street tell CTV News they heard a series of five or six gunshots in rapid succession just before 8:00 p.m. Monday.

According to Surrey RCMP, when officers responded to 911 calls about the shooting, they found a man in a parked vehicle with fatal bullet wounds.

Police say the victim was already deceased by the time officers arrived.

Forensic officers were working throughout the night, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

According to IHIT, investigators believe the shooting was targeted but, at this point, police aren’t connecting the man’s death to criminal activity.

"The victim has no ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict that we're aware of," said Sgt. Tim Pierotti, an IHIT spokesperson. "We're still in the very early stages of our investigation and we're going to be speaking to as many people as possible, and learning as much as we can about those that are involved, to determine if there are any connections.”

The property behind police tape includes a house and a commercial building with signs indicating it is a registered massage therapy clinic.

The company’s website lists 13 registered massage therapists.

So far, police have not said if the victim had any connection to that business.

Police are canvassing the area for witnesses and asking neighbours for any security video that might shed some light on what happened.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.