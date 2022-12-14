1 man fatally shot in Chilliwack neighbourhood, vehicle torched

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack after a man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.

The violence unfolded at a home on Windsor Street near Yale Road just before 6 p.m. according to a statement released later that night by Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP.

Officers quickly swarmed the area and found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds.

"The man was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk wrote in the release.

She also confirmed IHIT has been deployed and will be working in partnership with the Chilliwack RCMP.

IHIT is still in the initial evidence gathering phase, but investigators say it appears the shooting was targeted and there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

About an hour after the shooting, a SUV was found on fire near the Tzeachten Sports Field, a ten minute drive from the first crime scene.

"We are aware of the burnt vehicle and are working with Chilliwack RCMP's forensic experts to determine any links," Sgt. Tim Pierotti of IHIT told CTV News.

Police have yet to identify the victim.

“Investigators are working to determine whether this death has any links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” wrote Vrolyk.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.