1 man hospitalized in Wednesday afternoon assault in southeast Calgary


A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.

One man is in hospital following a Wednesday afternoon assault that took place in Foothills Industrial Park.

EMS confirmed a man was transported to Foothills hospital with serious, but stable and non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the incident is available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

