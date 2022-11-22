1 man in hospital after shooting that 'may have involved several suspects,' Burnaby RCMP say

A 47-year-old man is in hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in Burnaby.

The shots rang out at a home in the Cascade Heights neighbourhood.

RCMP were called to Nithsdale Street and Smith Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving reports that someone had been shot inside a home.

When officers arrived, they found "several people" at the home, including the victim, who had been shot in the arm and leg, Burnaby RCMP said in a news release.

"Burnaby RCMP is still investigating the circumstances, however, there are early indications the shooting was targeted and may have involved several suspects who fled the area," the statement reads.

The property remained behind police tape Tuesday morning, as investigators pieced together what happened there.

The violence caused a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood.

The victim was rushed to hospital with what RCMP described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers taped off Nithsdale Street and the alley behind the home.

Investigators could be seen scouring the area for evidence and talking to neighbours.

RCMP said Tuesday morning that it was too early in the investigation to determine if the shooting is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 604-646-9999.