1 man injured in shooting near Burnaby cemetery, suspect at large

One man was injured in a shooting near a Burnaby, B.C., cemetery Monday morning, according to the RCMP.

Mounties said officers were called to the area of Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street, beside the Ocean View Cemetery, at around 11:20 a.m. and found a 59-year-old man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

“I heard six or seven gunshots in a row,” a neighbour named Lindsay told CTV news. “I was scared.”

Lindsay said she immediately told her three-year-old son to run inside for safety.

“(It's) very unnerving for something like that to happen, people are using weapons in broad daylight now,” she said.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in front of a house registered to Ronaldo Lising, a man with the same name as a well-known B.C. Hells Angel with convictions for a variety of drug, weapon and assault offences.

Police would not confirm the victim's identity Monday, but said he is known to police, and that they believe the shooting is targeted.

"We don't have any indicators at this time to say that there will be retaliation. People can jump to conclusions, people generally do," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP.

"What we're basically saying to the public right now is we don't believe there's an ongoing threat to public safety," he added.

The suspect remains at large. Authorities asked any potential witness who haven't already spoken to police, or has dash cam video taken in the area of the shooting between 11 and 11:30 a.m., to come forward.