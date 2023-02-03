1 man killed during Abbotsford home invasion, drug lab uncovered: police

A drug lab has been uncovered by Abbotsford police following a fatal home invasion Friday morning.

Shots were fired shortly before 4 a.m. in the 7000 block of Nicholson Avenue, according to a statement the Abbotsford Police Department issued hours later.

“Upon police arrival, officers located one man deceased. During the search of the residence, police located a drug lab,” the release reads.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed, and Abbotsford police say additional resources are on scene to “assist in this complex investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident, dash cam video of or CCTV from the area is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. The file number is 2022-5146.