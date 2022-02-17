1 man seriously hurt in Downtown Eastside shooting, 5 arrested
Vancouver police are investigating a shooting on the Downtown Eastside that sent one man to hospital in serious condition.
Multiple people called 911 at around 8:45 Wednesday night to report hearing gunshots near Carrall and East Cordova streets.
When officers arrived they found a man with serious injuries.
“One man was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition,” Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department in an email to CTV News Thursday morning.
Police blocked off the intersection for several hours while they collected evidence.
“Five people have been arrested. The investigation is still very active at this time,” wrote Visintin.
No charges had been laid as of Thursday morning.
No further details were given about the victim, the suspects or a possible motive.
