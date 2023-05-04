1 man 'seriously injured' after arrest in Vancouver, IIO investigating

One man was seriously injured after being arrested by Vancouver police Sunday, prompting an investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office says the man was arrested around 4:15 p.m. and taken to the Vancouver Police Department jail, where he was found in medical distress roughly 16 hours later.

“Emergency Health Services attended and transported the man to a hospital for treatment,” reads an IIO statement issued Wednesday.

When asked for more details on the man’s condition, the IIO told CTV News that he is “not deceased.”

Investigators declined to provide further details pertaining to the man’s arrest.

“Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of what occurred during the arrest and while the man was in cells, in addition to the cause of the man’s distress,” reads the IIO statement.

Anyone with relevant information of the incident is asked to call the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or contact them through a form online at iiobc.ca.